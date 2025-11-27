Andrew dubbed 'ignorant and entitled' as ex Royal girlfriend breaks silence

Royal

  By Riba Shaikh
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been lambasted by a former Royal girlfriend as Jeffrey Epstein scandal takes a darker turn. 

The British TV personality Susannah Constantine - who was once in a relationship with Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones has broken her silence on former Duke of York's fall from grace.

In a candid conversation on Spooning With Mark Wogan podcast's new episode, Constantine expressed her unfiltered thoughts on King Charles' disgraced brother.

In response to a question if Andrew was often 'misunderstood,' she replied, "In my humble opinion, he is an ignorant, entitled, stupid individual who thinks the world owes him a favor and he is, was, above the law, above reproachment."

"And for me, that sense of entitlement…It's the worst trait in a human being, so yeah, I'm not a fan," she added.

This analysis from Constantine came amid reports that Andrew - who lost all his royal titles earlier this month is entangled in a tiff with the U.S. Congress over an inquiry into his controversial ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

