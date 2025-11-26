Royal Family issues ‘solidarity’ message after Meghan’s explosive statement

Royal

  By Hafsa Noor
Royal Family has released the first statement after Meghan Markle sets record straight on stealing claims.

Shortly after the Duchess of Sussex’s statement was released regarding claims of stealing designer items, Buckingham Palace took to Instagram and shared a poignant message.

The statement read, “Around the world, millions of women and girls live with the daily threat of gender-based violence. Nearly 1 in 3 women experience violence in their lifetime and we believe there is #NoExcuse.”

It continued, “During the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, together with with @unwomen we stand in solidarity because everyone deserves dignity, safety, and hope.”

Queen Camilla launched a project called Through the Wash Bag, which is filled with personal care essentials. The bags are given to Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across the UK.

“Each bag offers a small moment of comfort at a time of immense distress, helping to restore a sense of normality, comfort, and self-worth. Small items can make a big difference. #16DaysOfActivism #NoExcuse,” the message further noted.

In the shared picture, Camilla can be seen inspecting the care bags.

To note, she is also patron for the Samoan Victim Support Group (SVSG), an orginization that supports victims of gender-based violence.

