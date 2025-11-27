Prince William conveys strong message after Prince Harry’s legal notice

Royal

  By Sidra Khan
Prince William has delivered strong message during his latest appearance.

Taking to the official Instagram account of his and Princess Kate on Wednesday, November 26, the future king of the UK shared a delightful post, updating fans about his new engagement.

During his new appearance, the Prince of Wales – an active advocate of protecting wildlife – celebrated the conservation heroes of Africa at the prestigious Tusk Awards.

The Tusk Awards are annual conservation prizes by Tusk Trust – a British based charity founded in 1990 to support wildlife protection across Africa.

They recognize and honour individuals and rangers working on the ground to protect Africa’s wildlife, habitat and biodiversity.

In the multi-slide post, Prince William dropped a clip from his powerful speech at the event, in which he noted, “The stories we've heard are ones a personal sacrifice and a lifelong dedication to protecting Africa's natural world. Each year. I’m deeply moved by Tusk's role of honor for the rangers, who have tragically made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

He continued, “If we all want to continue to enjoy and benefit from the wonders of the natural world, we must not be the generation that stands by as wildlife and biodiversity disappears. What we choose to do will have an impact on future generations."

"And tonight we must choose to do more congratulations again to the award winners. You give us all optimism for the future of our planet. Thank you and have wonderful for evening," the father of three concluded.

William’s post comes after Prince Harry’s legal team issued a new notice to private investigation Gavin Burrows to testify in the Duke’s ongoing lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher, associated Newspaper Limited.

Harry sued the publisher for allegedly invading his privacy illegally over many years.

