King Charles allows Andrew in line of succession after dramatic name change

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles has apparently allowed his estranged brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to remain in line of succession for the British throne.

On November 26, the former duke’s name has been changed, without his titles, on the official royal family's line of succession.

Despite losing honours and royal titles, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father remains in the line of succession.

Initially, he was second in the line of succession upon his birth as the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth after his brother Charles.

As the British monarch had children and grandchildren, the disgraced royal was relegated to a lower position in the line of succession, and he is currently eighth, behind the two children of Prince Harry, 6-year-old Prince Archie and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet.

According to BBC, removing Andrew from the line of succession would require an Act of Parliament as well as the consent of the Commonwealth realms where King Charles is monarch.

On October 30, Royal Family announced that former duke will be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The statement read, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.”

It continued, “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Andrew is also set to leave the Royal Lodge.

