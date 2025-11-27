Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI welcome Germany’s President, First Lady to Spain

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain hosted a gala dinner at the Royal Palace of Madrid this evening in honor of the German President.
Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the Spanish Royal shared the exclusive glimpses of Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI hosting a glittering event in honour of German President Steinmeier and First Lady Büdenbender.
Sharing the snaps of opulent celebration, palace said in a caption, “This evening, the King and Queen hosted a gala dinner at the Royal Palace of Madrid in honor of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the First Lady, Elke Büdenbender, on the occasion of their State Visit to Spain.”
Mentioning about the Spanish monarch's speech, the palace added, “‘Europe unites us. We are bound together by the ideals of freedom, democracy, social justice, and respect for human dignity,’ the King emphasized in his speech during the dinner.”
To note, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender during their state visit to Madrid start on November 26, beginning with an official welcome at the Royal Palace.
The Queen also held a working meeting with Büdenbender on women’s rights and equality, while the King met Steinmeier at Zarzuela Palace.
The visit included a luncheon in honor of the German leaders and concluded with a gala dinner at the Royal Palace.