Prince Harry's legal team attend pre-trial hearing ahead of Canada trip

Prince Harry's lawyers attended a pre-trial hearing at the High Court ahead of his Canada trip.
On Wednesday, November 26, the Duke fo Sussex’s legal team attended the hearing, which was presided over by Mr Justice Nicklin.
Harry and six other prominent figures including Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sadie Frost and Sir Simon Hughes filed a lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited for alleged unlawful information gathering.
In one of the previous hearing, King Charles’ youngest son said he is bringing the claim "because I love my country" and remains "deeply concerned" by the "unchecked power, influence and criminality" of the publisher.
He added, "If the most influential newspaper company can successfully evade justice, then in my opinion the whole country is doomed.”
On the other hand, Associated Newspapers denied the allegations, describing them as "preposterous smears", and claims the legal action is "a fishing expedition by [the] claimants and their lawyers."
In the Wednesday's hearing, the lawyers discussed procedural matters ahead of the full trial, which is scheduled to commence in January.
To note, the legal proceedings have been ongoing since 2022, with Mr Justice Nicklin granting permission for the case to proceed to trial in November 2023.