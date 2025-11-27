Royal

Meghan Markle brings her dating era with Prince Harry to life in new venture

The Duchess of Sussex’s new business venture brings her enchanting love story with Prince Harry to life

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Meghan Markle’s new venture celebrates her fairytale love story with Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, November 26, the Duchess of Sussex shared an exciting new update, announcing her latest career venture – a collaboration between her lifestyle brand As Ever and LA’s celebrity-favorite fine-dining restaurant, SoHo.

With her new career move, the As Ever founder brought her enchanting love story with Prince Harry to life, as the partnership with the high-end LA restaurant also serves as a loving nod to their romantic beginnings.

In the post, the Duchess of Sussex relived her dating era with the Duke of Sussex, noting that the restaurant holds a special place in their hearts as their first date took place there.

Calling it a “full circle moment,” Meghan penned, “Talk about a full circle moment! In my old stomping ground of West Hollywood, with a brand, family and friends that have been part of my life for so long…and also a part of my love story with H (since our very first date was at a SH restaurant).”

She announced the collaboration, writing, “So excited to introduce: @aseverofficial x @sohohouse.”

“If you find yourself in LA, come visit our As ever pop up at Soho Home on Melrose Place at 8540 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069. Open to everyone, full collection available (and yummy @urthcaffe just across the street). Sounds like a good day to me!” Meghan Markle concluded.

Accompanying the heartfelt caption was a delightful video, showing the mother of two setting up her pop-up store at SoHo restaurant.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating in July 2016 and tied the knot nearly two years later in May 2018.

The couple now shares two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

