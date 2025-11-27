Royal

Andrew's multimillion-pound deal with Virginia Giuffre fuels family clash

Virginia Giuffre secured £12 million settlement from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2022

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
A fresh battle is unfolding within Virginia Giuffre’s family over the multimillion-dollar settlement she secured from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor .

As per GB News, the recent reports revealed that inheritance feud over her substantial assets, has ignited in Giuffre’s family after she died in April without leaving a will.

The 41-year-old’s wealth — built in part from legal settlements connected to her trafficking allegations — is now being claimed by her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, her siblings Sky Roberts and Danny Wilson, and her children.

The Supreme Court of Western Australia is set to take up the case on Friday as relatives contest Giuffre’s estate and the management of her planned charity supporting trafficking survivors.

The estate features the reported £12 million settlement she secured from the disgraced royal in 2022.

Her assets include four properties across Australia, among them a $2.5 million (£1.8 million) beachfront home in Ocean Reef, Perth, and the Neergabby farmhouse where she died.

Several million pounds from Andrew’s settlement remain in escrow for her planned charity, Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR).

Her husband's bid for inheritance is being strongly challenged by Giuffre’s siblings, who have hired lawyers to oppose his claim.

Giuffre’s brothers Roberts and Wilson are challenging Robert's potential entitlement under Western Australia’s spousal inheritance laws.

Her paternal aunt, Kimberley Roberts, told The Telegraph: "We don't believe they have a right to it. The estate should go to her children only."

Notably, Christian and Noah also previously tried to secure administrative control of their mother's estate in June.

