Queen Silvia receives prestigious honor from German Chancellor in Berlin

  • By Sidra Khan
Queen Silvia has been honored with a prestigious accolade.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, November 26, the Swedish Royal Family dropped a two-slide post as they shared a delightful update with the royal fans.

In the post, the palace shared that Queen Silvia received an esteemed honor in Berlin, Germany, for championing children’s right.

The accolade was presented to the queen by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“Yesterday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented the “Deutscher Mittelstandspreis” to the Queen for her commitment to children’s rights issues,” captioned the royals, adding, “The Queen received the award at a ceremony in Berlin.”

At the grand ceremony, King Carl XVI Gustaf’s wife looked graceful in a black shirt layered under a pink coat featuring black and white checkered details, and paired with matching pants.

The queen accessorized her look with sparkling necklace and pearl earrings, and carried a black clutch that perfectly complemented her outfit.

Fans’ reactions:

The royal family’s post was soon flooded with fans’ heartfelt reactions, who congratulated Queen Silvia on receiving the special award.

“Congratulations to Queen Silvia! Well deserved!” wrote one.

A second gushed, “Our queen is so amazing.”

“Big congratulations to our fantastic Queen Silvia,’ wished a third.

Meanwhile, one more admired, “Beautiful on the inside and out.”

Who is Queen Silvia?

Silvia Renate Sommerlath is the Queen of Sweden as the wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf. She has held the title since her marriage to the monarch in 1976.

