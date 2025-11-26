King Willem hosts high-stakes gathering at Palace Noordeinde for key event  

King Willem-Alexander invited crucial members to Palace Noordeinde for the key ceremony.
On Wednesday, November 26, the Netherlands Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to share the key update on His Majesty’s Royal engagement.
"The King welcomes foreign ambassadors to the Noordeinde Palace who are officially appointed as representatives of their country in the Netherlands by offering their credentials," the Palace stated in the caption.
They continued, "Today, the King received ambassadors. R. W. Panka (Suriname) A. Nicolas (Haïti.) S. Kimsour (Cambodia)."
During this engagement, the 58-year-old Dutch monarch’s wife, Queen Máxima, was noticeably absent from the Royal event.
This update comes shortly after His Majesty presented the Erasmus Prize to the American philosopher and science historian Donna Haraway at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.
"Haraway receives the prize according to the jury for her work in the fight for more equality and openness. She inspired multiple generations of philosophers, scientists and artists fighting against sexism, racism and speciesism," the Netherlands King noted in a social media post.
He handed over the prestigious accolades to the recipients on Tuesday, November 25, alongside his mother, and the former Queen, Princess Beatrix, who had abdicated by her eldest son on April 30, 2013.