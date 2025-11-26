Royal

King Willem hosts high-stakes gathering at Palace Noordeinde for key event

The Dutch monarch welcomes key political members for meaningful ceremony at Palace

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Willem hosts high-stakes gathering at Palace Noordeinde for key event
King Willem hosts high-stakes gathering at Palace Noordeinde for key event  

King Willem-Alexander invited crucial members to Palace Noordeinde for the key ceremony. 

On Wednesday, November 26, the Netherlands Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to share the key update on His Majesty’s Royal engagement.

"The King welcomes foreign ambassadors to the Noordeinde Palace who are officially appointed as representatives of their country in the Netherlands by offering their credentials," the Palace stated in the caption.

They continued, "Today, the King received ambassadors. R. W. Panka (Suriname) A. Nicolas (Haïti.) S. Kimsour (Cambodia)."

During this engagement, the 58-year-old Dutch monarch’s wife, Queen Máxima, was noticeably absent from the Royal event.

This update comes shortly after His Majesty presented the Erasmus Prize to the American philosopher and science historian Donna Haraway at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

"Haraway receives the prize according to the jury for her work in the fight for more equality and openness. She inspired multiple generations of philosophers, scientists and artists fighting against sexism, racism and speciesism," the Netherlands King noted in a social media post.

He handed over the prestigious accolades to the recipients on Tuesday, November 25, alongside his mother, and the former Queen, Princess Beatrix, who had abdicated by her eldest son on April 30, 2013. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Duchess Sophie earns appreciation for ‘powerful’ move during recent tour

Duchess Sophie earns appreciation for ‘powerful’ move during recent tour
Duchess Sophie receives heartfelt nod at the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution

Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims

Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims
Meghan Markle sets record straight on claims of stealing designer items during photo-shoot

Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives

Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives
The Duchess of Edinburgh was appreciated for her efforts at a UN Security Council Resolution 1325 anniversary

Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party

Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party
The Princess Royal set to host Christmas tea party later in the week

King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas

King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas
King Charles III confirmed to make delightful appearance on BBC show just days before Christmas

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour
The Duke of Edinburgh presented special title during his solo trip to Ghana

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance
Princess Rajwa dazzles in mesmerizing look as she celebrates major milestone with Prince Hussein

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'
The Former Duchess of York is reportedly chasing a major book deal after royal fallout

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip
The Prince of Wales makes rare confession about wife Kate Middleton during his latest visit

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales
The Prince of Wales shared his kids might miss out on a traditional North Wales gift this year

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'
Meghan Markle offers a peek into her Thanksgiving preps in delightful video

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, makes a huge strategic move to increase the sales of her As Ever products