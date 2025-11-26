King Frederik hosts ‘special reception’ without Queen Mary

King Frederik held a high-profile event at Palace without Queen Mary.
On Wednesday, November 26, the Danish King welcomed nine new ambassadors for a “special reception.”
As per Royal Family, “Nine new ambassadors accredited to the Danish government were today received by His Majesty the King in an inaugural audience in the audience chamber at Christiansborg Palace.”
The ambassador list includes His Excellency Mr. Alexander Williams from Jamaica, Her Excellency Ms. Thandalize Penelope Mbuyisaq from Eswatini, Her Excellency Ms. Panha Tout from Cambodia, Her Excellency Ms. Lisa Gualtieri from San Marino, Her Excellency Ms. Sarimah Akbar from Malaysia.”
His Excellency Mr. Kapila Thushara Fonseka from Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr. Lubomir Cano from Slovakia, His Excellency Mr. Olzhas Suleimenov from Kazakhstan and His Excellency Mr. Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov from Uzbekistan were also present at the reception.
The statement continued, “Inaugural audiences for ambassadors accredited to the Danish government take place at a special reception, where the new ambassador presents His Majesty with his credentials in a sealed envelope. Only then can the ambassador carry out his work in Denmark.”
To note, Queen Mary could not join her husband at the royal event.