Royal

King Frederik hosts ‘special reception’ without Queen Mary

Royal Family shares update after King Frederik leads grand event without Queen Mary

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Frederik hosts ‘special reception’ without Queen Mary
King Frederik hosts ‘special reception’ without Queen Mary

King Frederik held a high-profile event at Palace without Queen Mary.

On Wednesday, November 26, the Danish King welcomed nine new ambassadors for a “special reception.”

As per Royal Family, “Nine new ambassadors accredited to the Danish government were today received by His Majesty the King in an inaugural audience in the audience chamber at Christiansborg Palace.”

The ambassador list includes His Excellency Mr. Alexander Williams from Jamaica, Her Excellency Ms. Thandalize Penelope Mbuyisaq from Eswatini, Her Excellency Ms. Panha Tout from Cambodia, Her Excellency Ms. Lisa Gualtieri from San Marino, Her Excellency Ms. Sarimah Akbar from Malaysia.”

His Excellency Mr. Kapila Thushara Fonseka from Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr. Lubomir Cano from Slovakia, His Excellency Mr. Olzhas Suleimenov from Kazakhstan and His Excellency Mr. Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov from Uzbekistan were also present at the reception.

The statement continued, “Inaugural audiences for ambassadors accredited to the Danish government take place at a special reception, where the new ambassador presents His Majesty with his credentials in a sealed envelope. Only then can the ambassador carry out his work in Denmark.”

To note, Queen Mary could not join her husband at the royal event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Royal Family issues ‘solidarity’ message after Meghan’s explosive statement

Royal Family issues ‘solidarity’ message after Meghan’s explosive statement
Buckingham Palace releases first statement after Meghan Markle clears air on stealing rumours

King Willem hosts high-stakes gathering at Palace Noordeinde for key event

King Willem hosts high-stakes gathering at Palace Noordeinde for key event
The Dutch monarch welcomes key political members for meaningful ceremony at Palace

Duchess Sophie earns appreciation for ‘powerful’ move during recent tour

Duchess Sophie earns appreciation for ‘powerful’ move during recent tour
Duchess Sophie receives heartfelt nod at the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution

Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims

Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims
Meghan Markle sets record straight on claims of stealing designer items during photo-shoot

Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives

Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives
The Duchess of Edinburgh was appreciated for her efforts at a UN Security Council Resolution 1325 anniversary

Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party

Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party
The Princess Royal set to host Christmas tea party later in the week

King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas

King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas
King Charles III confirmed to make delightful appearance on BBC show just days before Christmas

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour
The Duke of Edinburgh presented special title during his solo trip to Ghana

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance
Princess Rajwa dazzles in mesmerizing look as she celebrates major milestone with Prince Hussein

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'
The Former Duchess of York is reportedly chasing a major book deal after royal fallout

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip
The Prince of Wales makes rare confession about wife Kate Middleton during his latest visit

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales
The Prince of Wales shared his kids might miss out on a traditional North Wales gift this year