Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unite to support a cause they deeply care about

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation, in 2020

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have teamed up for a cherished cause they have devoted their lives to.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 26, to release an exclusive glimpse of their Royal visit to Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan joined the kitchen staff and their non-profit charity organisation, Archewell Foundation, to prepare and package meals for community members experiencing food insecurity.

In the heartfelt video, the Royal couple also brought their only daughter, Princess Lilibet, to take part in a meaningful cause.

For the unversed, Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) is a community-run nonprofit kitchen that brings people together to prepare and distribute fresh, high-quality meals for Angelenos facing hardship.

According to Harry and Meghan’s foundation’s website, the meals prepared will reach local schools, shelters, senior centres, and other community organizations serving our neighbours in need.

Each year, OBKLA provides more than 70,000 nourishing meals while fostering a sense of care, connection, and belonging.

It is important to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were stripped of their senior Royal roles in 2020, established their charitable organisation, Archewell Foundation, in the same year. 

