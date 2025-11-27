Sports

McLaren speaks out about costly Las Vegas GP double disqualification

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lost crucial points after being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
McLaren speaks out about costly Las Vegas GP double disqualification
McLaren speaks out about costly Las Vegas GP double disqualification

McLaren have revealed their findings from the excessive plank wear that led to their double disqualification at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to Crash, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and fourth but were thrown out of the race following post-race investigations for the wear to their skid blocks.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has provided answers to some key questions surrounding the costly technical infringement, and said the team realised plank wear was a concern early in the race.

Stella said, “From the early laps of the race, it was clear from the data that the level of unexpected porpoising would be a concern. We were able to monitor the situation better on Lando’s car using telemetry data, but it was made more difficult on Oscar’s car, after we lost one of the sensors we use to establish the level of grounding.”

“We realised relatively soon that this level of porpoising was causing a high level of skid wear energy and this is the reason why both drivers started to take remedial actions in various parts of the circuit. Unfortunately, we also saw that, because of the car operating window and the circuit characteristics, most of these actions were not effective enough in reducing porpoising,” he added.

McLaren argued that a disrupted practice, due to wet weather and red flags, led to an unexpected level of porpoising, but Stella denied the team took a risky approach to choosing their set-up for the weekend.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ronaldo’s another record smashed by Mbappe with stunning Champions League feat

Ronaldo’s another record smashed by Mbappe with stunning Champions League feat
Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe, players who scored the fastest UEFA Champions League hat-tricks

Jake Paul predicts 'long night' for Anthony Joshua ahead of December fight

Jake Paul predicts 'long night' for Anthony Joshua ahead of December fight
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua set to clash in highly anticipated fight for December 19 in Miami

Rockstar former co-founder warns amid surge in GTA 6 cancellation rumours

Rockstar former co-founder warns amid surge in GTA 6 cancellation rumours
Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to release in November 2026

Aston Martin shocks F1 world with major leadership shake-up

Aston Martin shocks F1 world with major leadership shake-up
Aston Martin, which is currently standing at 8th position with 72 points, has made some key changes ahead of the 2026 season

Seth Rollins makes shocking admission about WWE stars: 'it's the paycheck'

Seth Rollins makes shocking admission about WWE stars: 'it's the paycheck'
The WWE champion has also opened up about his shoulder injury and when he will be able to return to the ring

Ahmedabad confirmed as host city for Commonwealth Games 2030

Ahmedabad confirmed as host city for Commonwealth Games 2030
The 100th edition of Commonwealth Games will take place in India after the inaugural event in Canada

Liverpool parade crash: Paul Doyle pleads guilty to 31 charges in horrific incident

Liverpool parade crash: Paul Doyle pleads guilty to 31 charges in horrific incident
During Liverpool FC's 2024-25 Premier League title win in May, Paul Doyle drove into the crowd of fans and injured over 130 people

Luka Doncic blasts ‘slippery’ and 'dangerous' court after NBA Cup win

Luka Doncic blasts ‘slippery’ and 'dangerous' court after NBA Cup win
Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers in thrilling clash to claim the NBA Cup title

Chloe Kim, Garrett confirm relationship with tender moment on NFL sidelines

Chloe Kim, Garrett confirm relationship with tender moment on NFL sidelines
NFL star Myles Garrett and Olympic champion Chloe Kim confirm romance with adorable kiss

Lewis Hamilton eyes filmmaking career after F1 retirement?

Lewis Hamilton eyes filmmaking career after F1 retirement?
Lewis Hamilton serves as executive producer on F1 movie starring Brad Pitt

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona on fifth death anniversary

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona on fifth death anniversary
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona dies of heart failure at the age of 60

Rafael Nadal shares advice for Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal

Rafael Nadal shares advice for Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success