Jake Paul predicts 'long night' for Anthony Joshua ahead of December fight 

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jake Paul has full confidence he will shock the world in the upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua.

Paul is set to return to the boxing ring in Miami on December 19th when he takes on two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. It’s a massive step-up in competition for Paul, who’s a huge underdog heading into the bout, BJpenn reported.

Although Joshua has all the accolades, Paul has full confidence that he will get his hand raised in large part due to his speed.

Paul said to The Schmo, “Man, speed. You know, I beat him in laser tag when we first met in Dubai. “He didn’t see me coming. I was popping around the corners, shooting him nonstop, eliminated him multiple times. That’s because I’m tricky. I’m sneaky and I’m fast. It’s going to be a long night for him. Long night. Long night.”

Paul will be lighter and presumably faster than Joshua when they fight. Which is what he expects to be the difference.

Although the YouTuber turned boxer has been accused of fighting older boxers or boxers not in his weight class, he will put that all behind him when he faces Joshua.

Paul is 12-1 as a pro and is coming off a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June.

