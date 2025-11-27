Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton's ongoing rift with Queen Camilla is believed to have intensified in recent times, and, Prince Harry is the reason.

The Princess of Wales has been trying to build a bridge between her estranged brother-in-law and Royal Family ever since she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Kate - who is now in remission from cancer is reportedly done dealing with Her Majesty's behaviour towards her - as the queen doesn't approve the idea of reconciliation with Harry.

A well-placed source told Heat magazine, "Her Majesty cannot believe that Kate is continuing to stick up for Harry after everything he’s said."

Lifting the curtain on the intensity of the ongoing disagreement between the Queen and Catherine, the source revealed,  "Kate’s been very patient and has been biting her tongue for much of this year over Camilla’s attitude towards her."

However, "this Harry situation is making it a hundred times more tense."

"What really irks the Queen is that she feels there shouldn’t be any peace talks at all – and there wouldn’t be if Kate hadn’t waded in to help forge a pathway for Harry to ingratiate himself with his father," added the insider.

Kate Middleton wants her brother-in-law – who lives in US with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, back into the royal fold, despite Prince William's disagreement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 severed their ties with the firm by publicly criticising them and making bombshell revelations against them on various occasions.

