Prince William receives support from Zara Tindall, Mike at key event

Prince William shared a heartwarming family moment as he received support from cousin Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.
During the wildlife conservation event at the Savoy Hotel on November 26, the Prince of Wales was joined by his cousins.
He also shared a surprising family moment with comedian John Cleese at the Tusk Conservation Awards
The future King shared, "My children have just discovered Fawlty Towers, they literally love it, we've been having a lot of family laughs."
To which, Mr Cleese replied, "I always explain it's about 'who's scared of who' and kids pick that up immediately."
William's maternal cousins, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, were also present at the prestigious event.
While delivering a speech, he said, “My visit to Brazil earlier this month for the Earthshot Prize and for COP30 reinforced my sense of urgency. It reminded me that when we unite behind a shared purpose, we can accelerate solutions that make both people and planet healthier."
The prince added, “The stories we've heard are ones a personal sacrifice and a lifelong dedication to protecting Africa's natural world. Each year. I’m deeply moved by Tusk's role of honor for the rangers, who have tragically made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”
To note, William serves as royal patron of the Tusk Trust.