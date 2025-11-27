Royal

Prince William receives support from Zara Tindall, Mike at key event

Prince William reveals cherished moment with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William receives support from Zara Tindall, Mike at key event
Prince William receives support from Zara Tindall, Mike at key event

Prince William shared a heartwarming family moment as he received support from cousin Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

During the wildlife conservation event at the Savoy Hotel on November 26, the Prince of Wales was joined by his cousins.

He also shared a surprising family moment with comedian John Cleese at the Tusk Conservation Awards

The future King shared, "My children have just discovered Fawlty Towers, they literally love it, we've been having a lot of family laughs."

To which, Mr Cleese replied, "I always explain it's about 'who's scared of who' and kids pick that up immediately."

William's maternal cousins, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, were also present at the prestigious event.

While delivering a speech, he said, “My visit to Brazil earlier this month for the Earthshot Prize and for COP30 reinforced my sense of urgency. It reminded me that when we unite behind a shared purpose, we can accelerate solutions that make both people and planet healthier."

The prince added, “The stories we've heard are ones a personal sacrifice and a lifelong dedication to protecting Africa's natural world. Each year. I’m deeply moved by Tusk's role of honor for the rangers, who have tragically made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

To note, William serves as royal patron of the Tusk Trust.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message

Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message
Robert Irwin was crowned the 34th champion of 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside pro partner Witney Carson

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble
King Charles shares poignant message after keeping estranged brother Andrew in line of succession

Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'

Prince Harry makes Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla rift 'hundred times worse'
Prince Harry sparks tensions between Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project

Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project
Princess Kate has once again highlighted her focus on children's health and welfare with her latest London outing

Queen Silvia receives prestigious honor from German Chancellor in Berlin

Queen Silvia receives prestigious honor from German Chancellor in Berlin
King Carl XVI Gustaf’s wife, Queen Silvia, earns esteemed recognition at major ceremony in Berlin, Germany

Andrew's multimillion-pound deal with Virginia Giuffre fuels family clash

Andrew's multimillion-pound deal with Virginia Giuffre fuels family clash
Virginia Giuffre secured £12 million settlement from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2022

Andrew dubbed 'ignorant and entitled' as ex Royal girlfriend breaks silence

Andrew dubbed 'ignorant and entitled' as ex Royal girlfriend breaks silence
Former Royal girlfriend makes shocking remarks about Andrew Mountbatten in scathing rant

Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI welcome Germany’s President, First Lady to Spain

Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI welcome Germany’s President, First Lady to Spain
The Spanish Royal shared the exclusive glimpses of Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI hosting a glittering event

Meghan Markle brings her dating era with Prince Harry to life in new venture

Meghan Markle brings her dating era with Prince Harry to life in new venture
The Duchess of Sussex’s new business venture brings her enchanting love story with Prince Harry to life

Prince William conveys strong message after Prince Harry’s legal notice

Prince William conveys strong message after Prince Harry’s legal notice
The Prince of Wales delivers powerful words after his younger brother Prince Harry makes major move

Prince Harry legal team compels alleged assault investigator to testify

Prince Harry legal team compels alleged assault investigator to testify
The Duke of Sussex’s lawyers have issued a notice to private investigator

King Charles allows Andrew in line of succession after dramatic name change

King Charles allows Andrew in line of succession after dramatic name change
King Charles refuses to remove Andrew from line to the British throne after controversial royal title change