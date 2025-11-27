Kate Middleton steps out to support children's mental health project

Dressed in a stunning monochrome outfit, Princess Kate beamed as she visited children's mental health charity Anna Freud to launch a new project.
On Thursday, November 27, the Princess of Wales arrived in north London, where she is set to discuss the vital role of healthy relationships in children' lives, and how they shape their future.
Kate's visit comes as The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launches a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development.
Anna Freud, of which the princess has been patron since 2016, is the leading organisation in the UK for evidence-based research and training on children, young people and families' mental health.
The major solo outing also took place a week after Kate's visit to the Future Workforce Summit, where she made her first public speech in two years.
For the London visit, the princess stunned in a black and white dress with grey pumps, a brown clutch and gorgeous earrings.
During Thursday's outing, Kate met with the charity's chief executive, Professor Eamon McCrory, to discuss the charity's transformative work with mental health.
She also joined roundtable discussions with experts, young people, educators and guests to discuss how to create communities where strong relationships can flourish and where children's and young people's wellbeing can be supported.