Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message

Robert Irwin was crowned the 34th champion of 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside pro partner Witney Carson

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message
Prince William, Princess Kate celebrate Robert Irwin's win with sweet message 

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a sweet message of congratulation to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson after the duo won Dancing with the Stars' season 34.

Irwin, who shares a close friendship with Prince William and is the son of the renowned wildlife expert Steve Irwin, secured the win a decade after his sister Bindi won the dance competition.

Following the victory, Irwin turned to his Instagram account to share the moment the winners for the season were announced with the caption, "Dreams do come true."

Prince William and Princess Kate shared their support for Irwin, as they commented under the post, "Congratulations Robert and Witney," with mirrorball and star emojis.

This was not the first time William showed his support for the 21-year-old during the competition, as he made a surprise appearance via video link earlier in the show.

During the pre-recorded segment, the prince teased the young Australian, as he referred to him as "twinkle toes" as he expressed his support for Irwin's journey.

The Waleses have a close relationship with Irwin, who was an ambassador for William's Earthshot Prize in 2024.

