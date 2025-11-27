Royal

Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble

King Charles shares poignant message after keeping estranged brother Andrew in line of succession

  • By Hafsa Noor
Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble
Royal Family issues powerful message after Andrew causes new trouble

Royal Family has shared a powerful message after disgraced royal, Andrew Mountbatten, ended up in headlines again.

Recently, the former Duke was criticized for his £12 million deal with alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, who died a few months ago.

On Thursday, November 27, Buckingham Palace posted a poignant message on Instagram.

The statement read, “The Duchess of Edinburgh visited organisations in Oxfordshire yesterday, celebrating their support for local communities. At Windale Community Hub, HRH heard about vital services addressing food poverty and social isolation, including food banks, tech classes and family activities.”

It continued, “At RAW Workshop, The Duchess learned how the team provides training and mental health support for young people facing challenges such as homelessness and addiction, helping them build woodwork skills and upcycle furniture.”

While concluding the note about Duchess Sophie’s royal engagement, the Palace noted, “At Ronald McDonald House, HRH met children receiving treatment and the families staying in the charity’s “home away from home” accommodation during hospital care.”

Notably, King Charles stripped Andrew of royal titles and honours on October 30. His name was changed on Royal website to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

However, he still remains in the line of succession on eighth spot, behind the two children of Prince Harry, 6-year-old Prince Archie and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet.

