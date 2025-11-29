Sean Combs treats fellow inmates with surprising Thanksgiving meals

Sean "Diddy" Combs decided to give back to the community this Thanksgiving, as it was revealed that he organised and paid for his fellow prison inmates' meals.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy, who is serving a four-year sentence at the FCI Fort Dix, told TMZ through his rep that he worked with an internal group called Bankroll Bosses to organise the meals.
It was shared that Combs and others bought food from the prison commissary, spent two days preparing the meals and then distributed them to every housing unit at Fort Dix.
The meal consisted of turkey roast, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert. Given their limited resources, Combs and the group used ID cards for cutting the food and had no access to stoves or microwaves.
"Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat," Combs told the outlet. "Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."
Discussing his time in prison, the 56-year-old noted, "There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It's nothing but a positive thing. It's like a little bit of home in a dark place."
Sean Combs was moved to the New Jersey-based federal correctional institution, FCI Fort Dix, in October after he was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after being found guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act, which involves transportation of individuals for the purpose of prostitution.
He was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and undergo a five-year supervised release.