Simone Biles gives fans sneak peek of her glamorous Thanksgiving celebrations

While people around the world were celebrating Thanksgiving, the gymnastic star Simone Biles marked the holiday in a unique way this year.
The Olympic champion took to her Instagram Stories and offered her 12.1 million fans a glimpse into her luxurious holiday celebrations.
Biles celebrated Thanksgiving on a private jet while travelling to support her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.
In one picture, Biles is seen enjoying a drink with her girls gang, captioned "Happy Thanksgiving" while another photo shows her proudly displaying balloons in her husband jersey number, 36 as he is scheduled to play in the upcoming Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears game in Philadelphia.
American gymnastic legend has been regularly attending her husband's NFL games this season.
Biles, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time recently attended the Bears' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers which the Bears won 31-28.
Since the Paris Games, she has noticeably stepped back from gymnastic, attending very few events this year.
Earlier, the Gymnastic queen said, “I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman. I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”
Biles and Owens tied the knot on April 22, 2023, during a courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas.