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  • By Riba Shaikh
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Duchess Sophie flies to NYC as key activist for emotional cause: Details

Duchess Sophie makes a secret whirlwind trip to New York City to attend key comission

  • By Riba Shaikh
Duchess Sophie flies to NYC as key activist for emotional cause: Details
Duchess Sophie flies to NYC as key activist for emotional cause: Details

Duchess Sophie took time out to visit New York City for an emotional cause amid Paralympic Winter Games 2026.

As reported by Hello! on Friday, March 13, The Duchess of Sussex - who has been in Italy since with her husband Prince Edward to for the ongoing sports event, quietly flew to the US this week to attend a prestigious event.

On Wednesday, March 10 - on account of International Women's Day, Sophie landed in New York City to attend the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women meeting.

Duchess Sophie flies to NYC as key activist for emotional cause: Details

Sophie, as a renowned activist for women rights attended the commission known for being the chief intergovernmental body dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Prior to flying back to London, she joint her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh to support British athletes at the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

Edward has been serving as patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003. 

Due to their own committments, the couple could not join the Royal Family on Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9, 2026.

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