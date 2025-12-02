Ellie Goulding confirms 2nd pregnancy, her first with Beau Minniear

Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear are growing their small family!
The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker sparked a buzz on Monday, December 1, by bringing her second pregnancy into light as she debuted her big baby bump in a glamorous appearance on the red carpet of The Fashion Awards 2025.
For the 38-year-old English singer-songwriter, this is her second pregnancy overall and her first with boyfriend Beau Minniear.
At the glamorous event, the two-time Brit Awards winner looked ethereal in an all-black Willy Chavarria outfit, flaunting her growing baby bump in a crop top, paired with a leather trench coat and capri trousers.
Goulding accessorized her look with a stunning colorful cross pendant and sparkling diamond earrings, while her blonde locks served a striking contrast to her black ensemble.
Who is Ellie Goulding’s boyfriend Beau Minniear?
Beau Minniear, born on May 30, 1997, is an indie actor, who is well-known for his roles in several movies, including 2021's Night at the Eagle Inn and 2025's Bad Haircut, PEOPLE reported.
When did Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear begin dating?
While Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear have kept the details of when, where, and how they met, it has been known that they were first linked in July 2025.
By the end of the month, the actor shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram account, featuring himself, picturesque locations, and a nude snap of Goulding in bed, which the Hate Me singer liked and reacted to with a red heart emoji.
The couple made their romance public this September, when they were spotted strolling in London.
Ellie Goulding children:
Ellie Goulding shares a four-year-old son Arthur with her ex-husband Caspar Jopling.
She is currently expecting her second child overall, and first with boyfriend Beau Minniear.