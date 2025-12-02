Entertainment

Rihanna shares affectionate moment with A$AP Rocky at 2025 Gotham Film Awards

In a moment of pure bliss, Rihanna was seen leaning on the love of her life, A$AP Rocky.

On Monday, December 1, the lovebirds made a dazzling joint appearance at the 2025 Gotham Film Awards, where the rapper was nominated for Breakthrough Performance for his crime-thriller movie, Highest 2 Lowest.

In a video shared on Instagram by Entertainment Tonight, the couple – who recently welcomed their third child – were seen sharing an affectionate moment at the star-studded event.

The clip showed Rihanna resting slightly on A$AP Rocky’s shoulder, while he leaned in closely toward her in a loving way.

For the glamorous event, the Diamonds crooner wore a bubblegum pink Balenciaga gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli with a long train, which she paired with a feathered hat, black leather gloves, and a sparkly purple necklace.

Meanwhile, the Praise the Lord hitmaker rocked a sleek black Chanel suit with matching leather boots, a white shirt, and a black-and-white striped tie.

While speaking to an ET reporter on the red carpet, A$AP Rocky was asked how he and the Fenty Beauty founder inspire each other.

Taking pride in their strong bond and loving relationship, the Sundress rapper replied, “Man? It's a lot of that to go around. There’s so much to be inspired by. I think we kind of just feed off each other when it comes to that inspirational, aspirational energy.”

He was also asked about how his and Rihanna’s family will celebrate the holidays, to which the rapper said, “Together, of course.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share three children – two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, and a daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.

