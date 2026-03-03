News
Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?

Ronaldo’s luxury jet leaves Saudi Arabia as military tension escalates in the region

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia following the escalating tension in the Middle East.

According to Daily Record, it has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet left Riyadh on Monday night, following increased military action across the Middle East.

Thousands of people are fleeing the region as Iran launches retaliation strikes following attacks by Israel and the United States.

The Mirror reports the football star might be one of them. Flight tracking data showed that Ronaldo's £61million jet left Saudi Arabia on March 2 at around 8pm and landed in the Spanish capital, where he previously played for Real Madrid, at 1 am.

Flightradar24 showed it travelled west over Egypt and the Mediterranean before landing in Spain.

Commercial flights in the region have been grounded due to conflict, but the 41-year-old, who plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi capital, owns a Bombadier Global Express 6500 jet.

The footballer has lived in Riyadh since joining Al-Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022, where he earns £488,000 per day.

Ronaldo is currently injured, having gone off in Al Nassr's 3-1 win over Al Fahya on Saturday. He was not expected to play with Al Nassr in the next match due to injury.

