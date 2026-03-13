Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hold family meetup after major announcement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love game is going strong!
The official Instagram account of Deuxmoi on Friday, March 13, shared that the lovebirds stepped out for a delightful evening in Los Angeles, meeting with the Opalite singer's family.
In the post, the outlet shared a tip it received from an insider, in which they revealed that Swift and Kelce were spotted in a posh LA neighborhood, Birds Street.
The source also noted that the two were "honestly very cute" together and held a meetup with Swift's parents.
It was also shared that the Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams was also seen in the same neighborhood.
However, it is unclear whether he encountered the Wood singer and her footballer fiance.
While no photos from the outing were shared, the update still sparked a buzz among fans.
One of the fans gushed in the comments , writing, "Everyone is always saying how cute Taylor & Travis are together."
"Love TNT," swooned another.
A third expressed, "I would have fainted on the spot."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's latest outing comes after the Kansas City Chiefs' tight-end announced a major decision he has made about his retirement.
The New Heights podcast host, who was planning to retire from NFL, recently announced that he will continue his career, playing for the league.
Earlier this week on Monday, March 9, the podcast's official Instagram handle shared, "HE’S BACK!!! TRAVIS KELCE IS BACK WITH THE CHIEFS FOR YEAR 14."
For those unfamiliar, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025.
The lovebirds are reportedly set to tie the knot on June 13, 2026.