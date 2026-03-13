Ernie Anastos, legendary NYC anchor and 30-time Emmy winner, dies at 82

Ernie Anastos has passed away.
On Thursday, March 12, CBS News reported that the legendary NYC news anchor and host died at the age of 82 after battling major health crisis.
According to his wife, who was the first to confirm the sad news, Ernie Anastos's cause of death was pneumonia.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, she revealed that the 30-time Emmy winner passed away early Thursday morning at Northern Westchester Hospital.
Throughout his decades-long inspiring career, Anastos worked at several channels, including Fox 5, Channel 9, New York TV stations WCBS, WWOR and WNYW, and most recently became a voice on WABC 770 AM, where he hosted a show called Positively Ernie.
"If there was a Mount Rushmore for news anchors in New York, Ernie would be one of the four faces. He worked at four stations. He paired well with every co-anchor they ever put him with because he was such a pro," said CBS News's Tony Aiello who worked along with Anastos.
Another co-worker, Jennifer McLogan, recalled, "Always dressed to the Ts, embracing us all always with calls and messages, 'Let's have lunch.' He had fans everywhere."
During his career, Ernie Anastos won more than 30 Emmy awards and nominations and received the prestigious Lifetime Emmy Award.