News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Harper Beckham takes major step to become Uk’s Kylie Jenner

Harper Beckham is set to become the UK’s biggest teen influencer

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Harper Beckham takes major step to follow to become Uk’s Kylie Jenner
Harper Beckham takes major step to follow to become Uk’s Kylie Jenner

Harper Beckham has taken a major step toward building her own beauty empire, sparking buzz that she could follow in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner and become the UK’s next young beauty millionaire.

As per The Sun, a source shared that Harper, whose mum has her own successful beauty range, is set to become the UK’s biggest teen influencer.

A source said, “This has long been a dream of Harper’s — it has all been driven and led by her,” adding, “She’s an incredibly impressive young lady.”

The insider noted, “She has seen first-hand how her mum has successfully cracked the world of beauty and, like so many girls her age, is obsessed with all things fashion and beauty.”

They mentioned, “It will be aimed at Gen Z and her own Gen Alpha, and is said to be inspired by South Korean cosmetics — a ginormous industry in its own right.”

“David and Victoria are obviously supportive and very proud. This isn’t a Brand Beckham thing, though — it is very much a Brand Harper thing,” adding, “After all, she has been doing online tutorials and is an absolute natural in front of the camera,” the tipster said.

Notably, Harper could follow in the footsteps of US-based Kylie, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan, who launched a cosmetics range ten years ago aged 18 and has seen its value soar past $1billion.

Ernie Anastos, legendary NYC anchor and 30-time Emmy winner, dies at 82
Ernie Anastos, legendary NYC anchor and 30-time Emmy winner, dies at 82
Pedro Pascal's new controversy erupts amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra
Pedro Pascal's new controversy erupts amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra
Taylor Swift finally gets clarification from Jack White on controversial remarks
Taylor Swift finally gets clarification from Jack White on controversial remarks
Heidi Klum sparks concern with serious health update
Heidi Klum sparks concern with serious health update
Britney Spears finds emotional support from mystery ally amid DUI arrest drama
Britney Spears finds emotional support from mystery ally amid DUI arrest drama
'KPop Demon Hunters' fans get exciting news from Netflix
'KPop Demon Hunters' fans get exciting news from Netflix
Colleen Hoover drops shocking confession about 'It Ends with Us' ending
Colleen Hoover drops shocking confession about 'It Ends with Us' ending
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund

Popular News

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to exit after 18 years at company

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to exit after 18 years at company
an hour ago
US military confirms 4 dead after KC-135 refuelling plane crashes in Iraq

US military confirms 4 dead after KC-135 refuelling plane crashes in Iraq

2 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix: George Russell claims sprint pole after Australia GP triumph

Chinese Grand Prix: George Russell claims sprint pole after Australia GP triumph
3 hours ago