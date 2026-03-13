Harper Beckham takes major step to become Uk’s Kylie Jenner

Harper Beckham has taken a major step toward building her own beauty empire, sparking buzz that she could follow in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner and become the UK’s next young beauty millionaire.
As per The Sun, a source shared that Harper, whose mum has her own successful beauty range, is set to become the UK’s biggest teen influencer.
A source said, “This has long been a dream of Harper’s — it has all been driven and led by her,” adding, “She’s an incredibly impressive young lady.”
The insider noted, “She has seen first-hand how her mum has successfully cracked the world of beauty and, like so many girls her age, is obsessed with all things fashion and beauty.”
They mentioned, “It will be aimed at Gen Z and her own Gen Alpha, and is said to be inspired by South Korean cosmetics — a ginormous industry in its own right.”
“David and Victoria are obviously supportive and very proud. This isn’t a Brand Beckham thing, though — it is very much a Brand Harper thing,” adding, “After all, she has been doing online tutorials and is an absolute natural in front of the camera,” the tipster said.
Notably, Harper could follow in the footsteps of US-based Kylie, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian clan, who launched a cosmetics range ten years ago aged 18 and has seen its value soar past $1billion.