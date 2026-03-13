Heidi Klum sparks concern with serious health update

Heidi Klum has opened up about living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, calling ADHD her “superpower” and crediting it for fueling her creativity and energy.
While conversing with Glamour Germany for the magazine’s 25th anniversary, the 52-year-old supermodel and Halloween queen revealed the secret about her health.
“That I have a form of ADHD,” Klum said in the interview published on Wednesday, March 11, when asked what is something many people didn’t know about her.
“I see ADHD as something positive because it allows me to do more things at once. It's my superpower,” Klum continued.
The Project Runway host went on to say, “Maybe it's instinct – or just my own idea. I'm very hyperactive because of my ADHD. I can do a thousand different things at once. I work on many projects simultaneously and keep taking on more.”
As per National Institute of Mental Health, ADHD, short for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, is a common developmental disorder in which individuals can have difficulty paying attention; become hyperactive, even at inappropriate times; and act impulsively.
To note, Heidi Klum, who transformed into the Greek mythological figure Medusa for the costume of 2025 Halloween party, has not revealed her plans for 2026, but she has already confirmed that she has a specific plan in place.