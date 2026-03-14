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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper fuel new buzz over 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie might sizzle the chemistry in upcoming prequel of 'Ocean's Eleven'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper fuel new buzz over Oceans Eleven prequel
Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper fuel new buzz over 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

Bradley Cooper might rescue Margot Robbie's fading fame with his next directorial film, Ocean's Eleven prequel.

On Friday, March 13, multiple media reports claimed that the A Star is Born actor is stepping into direction with his new movie. 

Insiders close to Bradley have confirmed that he has been in talks to star alongside Margot in the new Ocean's 11 prequel.

Despite the details of the new film being under wraps, it has been suggested that the director of Twisters, Lee Isaac Chung, has exited the project, a position that has now been secured by Bradley.  

However, Margot, who recently sparked fresh buzz with her shocking weight loss appearance at the 2026 Paris Fashion Week earlier this week. 

After the Wuthering Heights starlet attended the Chanel Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show, online debate claimed that the actress might have been using Ozempic pills, as she expressed personal anxieties regarding the longevity of her Hollywood career. 

Margot Robbie, who has recently appeared in a film alongside Jacob Elordi, has reportedly feared for her career ending rather than a direct despite the massive success of her 2023 film, Barbie.  

Now, it has been interpreted that Bradley Cooper might “rescue” her career with his upcoming project.

However, all information remains premature as no deals have been solidified.     

To note, Ocean's Eleven's part one was premiered on December 7th, 2001.   

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