Taylor Swift finally gets clarification from Jack White on controversial remarks

Taylor Swift recently received clarification from Jack White regarding his previous controversial remarks about the singer’s music and songwriting.
It’s worth mentioning here that the highly influential singer referenced the Fate of Ophelia singer’s specific approach including “way of writing autobiographical songs about public breakups” is a “little bit boring” for him, according to The Guardian.
His remarks were not well received by Swifties as he was soon bashed.
Now, he decided to clear up what he actually meant during his recent interview, the 50-year-old record producer took to his Instagram Story and addressed the misunderstanding.
In his now deleted story, according to MARCA, White explained that the interpretation that he called Swift's music "boring" was inaccurate.
According to him, his original comments were about his personal songwriting.
He wrote, "I didn't say that I think Taylor Swift's music was 'boring' or whatever clickbait the net is trying to scrape together."
He added that he finds it less engaging for *him* to write consistently about his own life, and that using fictional perspectives appeals more to his creative instincts.
In the end, Jack White acknowledged Taylor Swift's success and suggested that choosing what works for each individual is what matters most in art.