News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Taylor Swift finally gets clarification from Jack White on controversial remarks

Jack White clears air on his comments about singer’s music and songwriting

  • By Salima Bhutto
Taylor Swift finally gets clarification from Jack White on controversial remarks
Taylor Swift finally gets clarification from Jack White on controversial remarks

Taylor Swift recently received clarification from Jack White regarding his previous controversial remarks about the singer’s music and songwriting.

It’s worth mentioning here that the highly influential singer referenced the Fate of Ophelia singer’s specific approach including “way of writing autobiographical songs about public breakups” is a “little bit boring” for him, according to The Guardian.

His remarks were not well received by Swifties as he was soon bashed.

Now, he decided to clear up what he actually meant during his recent interview, the 50-year-old record producer took to his Instagram Story and addressed the misunderstanding.

In his now deleted story, according to MARCA, White explained that the interpretation that he called Swift's music "boring" was inaccurate.

According to him, his original comments were about his personal songwriting.

He wrote, "I didn't say that I think Taylor Swift's music was 'boring' or whatever clickbait the net is trying to scrape together."

He added that he finds it less engaging for *him* to write consistently about his own life, and that using fictional perspectives appeals more to his creative instincts.

In the end, Jack White acknowledged Taylor Swift's success and suggested that choosing what works for each individual is what matters most in art.

Pedro Pascal's new controversy erupts amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra
Pedro Pascal's new controversy erupts amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra
Heidi Klum sparks concern with serious health update
Heidi Klum sparks concern with serious health update
Britney Spears finds emotional support from mystery ally amid DUI arrest drama
Britney Spears finds emotional support from mystery ally amid DUI arrest drama
'KPop Demon Hunters' fans get exciting news from Netflix
'KPop Demon Hunters' fans get exciting news from Netflix
Colleen Hoover drops shocking confession about 'It Ends with Us' ending
Colleen Hoover drops shocking confession about 'It Ends with Us' ending
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry
Blake Lively takes new step in court as Justin Baldoni case heads toward trial
Blake Lively takes new step in court as Justin Baldoni case heads toward trial

Popular News

Chinese Grand Prix: George Russell claims sprint pole after Australia GP triumph

Chinese Grand Prix: George Russell claims sprint pole after Australia GP triumph
47 minutes ago
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown

Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
3 hours ago
Anupam Kher receives birthday shoutout from 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' costar Boman Irani

Anupam Kher receives birthday shoutout from 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' costar Boman Irani
an hour ago