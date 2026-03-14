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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Cher's son Chaz Bono marries first love Shara Blue Mathes in Hollywood ceremony

Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes' relationship spans decades, beginning when they met as teenagers

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Chers son Chaz Bono marries first love Shara Blue Mathes in Hollywood ceremony
Cher's son Chaz Bono marries first love Shara Blue Mathes in Hollywood ceremony

Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes said “I do” in a Hollywood wedding attended by family, friends, and his legendary mother, Cher.

On Sunday, March 8, Cher's son with the late Sonny Bono, married Shara Blue Mathes at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles.

According to their wedding website, the dress code was "Hollywood Glam Formal.”

For their wedding, Chaz wore a classic tuxedo with a purple calla lily boutonnière, while Shara donned a long-sleeved lace gown, soft curls, and carried a bouquet of purple orchids and rich-toned blooms.

"I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers," Chaz, 57, exclusively told PEOPLE.

He went on to say, "I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later."

Chaz mentioned, He continues, "She makes me feel complete knowing she will always be there beside me as partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. No matter what life brings us, we will always be safer and stronger together … and we are home."

To note, their relationship spans decades, beginning when they met as teenagers at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Their life journeys continued over the years until they eventually reconnected and made their romance official in January 2017.

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