Pedro Pascal's new controversy erupts amid growing romance with Rafael Olarra  

Pedro Pascal's new budding romance with rumoured boyfriend, Rafael Olarra, landed him in a fresh controversy.
After being publicly spotted with her partner, it has been speculated that the two are currently dating, as they showed a few public displays of affection on their cosy dates.
Pascal, who always kept his love life under wraps, has now gone on a "blocking spree" targeting his fans, who criticised his partner, for his alleged support of Israel.
The former Chilean footballer was also under hot water after he highlighted his misogynistic approach towards women by showing no importance to women’s rights.
Now, Pascal came forward in his support and began blocking fans on social media who expressed disapproval of his rumoured boyfriend.
One X user claimed, "So… Pedro Pascal just blocked me for calling out the z! onist Imao."
"Not you commenting on this post when you follow Jordan Peterson (who is literally against women’s rights)…. Zionist," another noted.
While a third said, "He requested to follow me at first, but then when I clicked on his account, it showed I was blocked :’) I’m guessing he was about to dm (direct message) me, but changed his mind and simply blocked me instead."
For those unaware, Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra have been romantically connected since their joint appearance on Valentine’s Day, as they were seen walking hand-in-hand after watching the movie Wuthering Heights.
At the time, Pedro was pictured kissing Rafael’s shoulder and wrapping his arms around him.