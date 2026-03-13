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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Jack Harlow's new album 'Monica' sparks fury for shocking reason: 'Disappointed'

The 'Lovin on Me' singer fails to impress fans with his latest studio album 'Monica'

  • By Sidra Khan
Jack Harlows new album Monica sparks fury for shocking reason: Disappointed
Jack Harlow's new album 'Monica' sparks fury for shocking reason: 'Disappointed'

Jack Harlow has left his fans divided!

After a wait of three long years, the American singer and rapper finally made a comeback to the music scenes with his brand new fourth studio album, Monica, on his 28th birthday.

However, the album - released on Friday, March 13 - did not make much of an impression on fans, who expressed their disappointment and fury on social media.

In his latest project, Harlow - famous for his iconic rap songs - made a clear departure from previous projects and did not include any rap track in the nine-song collection.

Instead, he ditched his signature and sometimes sarcastic rhymes for a smooth foray into R&B and jazz, leaving fans disappointed.

"I think you get to a point where as much as you’re trying to find your voice, you’re also hoping to escape yourself," he told The New York Times after releasing the album.

The Lovin on Me singer added, "Part of the reason I love rap music is the braggadocio of it. But I spent some time thinking, How can I lean away from that?"

"And then just sonically what I was listening to — I love softer, more melodic stuff. More than anything, I think I made this out of, 'What do I want to hear?'" he added.

Fans' reactions:

On Instagram, Jack Harlow's fans expressed their disappointment over Monica by commenting on his album announcement post.

"Worst album I've ever heard in music so disappointed I waited 2 years for this," slammed a first.

Another expressed, "You did us dirty w this album bruh."

A third wrote, "Man wtf is that s**t, no rap?"

"Disappointing album," added one more.

About Monica:

Released on March 13, 2026, Monica is the fourth studio album by American rapper Jack Harlow. 

The project marks his first release in over three years following 2023's Jackman.

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