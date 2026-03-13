Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner to Zendaya, Tom Holland: 8 couples to grace Oscars 2026

As the Academy Awards draw near, fans are eagerly anticipating the moment their favorite celebrity couples step out together on the glamorous red carpet, which is scheduled for March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood
Each year, one of the biggest highlights of Hollywood’s most prestigious night is seeing star couples make stylish appearances side by side.
While some duos are regulars at the star-studded event, others rarely appear together in the spotlight, making their joint arrivals even more exciting for fans.
Here are eight celebrity pairs we hope to see making a dazzling, hand-in-hand entrance at the Oscars.
List of 8 celebrity couples to see at the Academy Awards
Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness
Cillian Murphy and his wife Yvonne McGuinness are known for keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight but this year they are expected to illuminate the event with their presence.
Notably, Murphy is not included in the primary 2026 Oscar nominations for Best Actor, which featured performers like Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ethan Hawke.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner
It is highly likely that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner will attend Oscar-related events, as they have been actively appearing together on the red carpet during the 2026 awards season.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are also expected to attend the Academy Awards together.
Notably, the Wonka star recently attended the March 1, 2026, SAG Actor Awards with his mother, rather than Jenner, to focus on his Marty Supreme nomination
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are highly likely to attend the 2026 Oscars following their red carpet appearance at the January 2026 Golden Globes. The couple has been active during the 2026 awards season, previously appearing together at the 2025 Gotham Awards.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra is anticipated to walk the red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas.
She is confirmed to attend and present at the 98th Academy Awards as she is part of a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Zendaya and Tom Holland
The Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are known for keeping their relationship private, but rumors of a secret wedding in Lake Como have sparked major buzz.
After Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach hinted at the Actors Guild Awards that the couple may have already married, fans are hoping for their official “Mr. and Mrs.” debut.
With both set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey, a joint appearance would be a major Hollywood moment.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, are known for their effortless red carpet elegance and playful chemistry.
They often turn heads whenever they appear together at major events and as Oscars approaching, fans are excited at the possibility of seeing the duo make a joint appearance.
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams
After months of "soft-launching" their romance on Instagram, the duo finally made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs 2026 last month.
They looked absolutely smitten in London; now, the fans are hoping they bring that same passion to the Oscars.