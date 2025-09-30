Home / Royal

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay

The Princess of Wales shared the congratulatory after England win at the Women's Rugby World Cup championship

Kate Middleton has left fans disappointed as she was unable to fulfil her royal duties during the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup championship. 

Despite being the patron of the Rugby Football Union, the Princess of Wales was absent on Saturday, September 27, at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

However, the match held between England's women's rugby union team and the Canadian rugby team, which England eventually won after a hard-fought match.

To celebrate the win, Kensington Palace expressed the heartfelt wishes on behalf of the future Queen in a statement on X.

“Congratulations to @RedRosesRugby, the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Champions! Well done to Canada - you had an outstanding tournament. Both teams should be so proud!” the message read.

As the royal statement gained traction on social media, fans flocked to the comments section to express their frustration.

One fan commented, “Where was the Royal Family and the government today? Shouldn’t they have been at Twickenham cheering on our remarkable women in the World Cup? Is it only tennis and football that they attend?”

“I'm a real royal supporter, especially of the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, HRH Catherine should have been there today at the final; earlier appearances don't negate not being there to support the team at the final,” another advised.

While a third noted, “So why wasn’t one of you there? Very bad show, one of you should have been very disappointed in you.”

For the unversed, Princess Kate became patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in February 2022. 

