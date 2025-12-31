Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari make long-awaited comeback with intense love story

Trending
  By Fatima Nadeem
Fans of Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari have reason to celebrate as Pakistan's favourite on-screen couple are set to return with another exciting project.

The beloved duo, known for their iconic chemistry and several hit dramas together are coming back on screens in Geo TV's upcoming drama serial Humrahi.

Produced by BJ Productions, the drama was written by Zanjabeel Asim, who is currently making headlines for her hit drama Pamaal and directed by Babur Javed.

Geo TV has released the first teaser on December 31, giving viewers a glimpse of the drama's intense love story which centers around love, betrayal and the reunion of two lovers.

As soon as the teaser was released, fans couldn't control their excitement and flooded the comment section with their remarks.

One fan wrote excitedly, “Excited for this masterpiece,” while another commented, “What a promo. I’m so excited, it’s something unique."

Meanwhile, praising the OST, a fan wrote, "The rawness of the OST and the visuals. Danish is back Daniba is back."

Earlier, Danish and Hiba worked together in dramas like Haara Dil, Deewangi and Jaan Nisar which received acclaim not just in Pakistan but around the world.

