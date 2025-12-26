Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Diogo Jota's sons to join match-day mascots at Anfield in emotional tribute

Diogo Jota's two sons are set for a special day at Anfield as they will join the match-day mascots for Liverpool vs  Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Denis and Duarte, two of Jota's three children will walk on the pitch alongside the other mascots on Saturday, December 27.

This match marks the first time Liverpool and Wolves have met since Jota’s death.

Diogo and his brother Andre Silva died on July, 2025 when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.

The tragedy struck only weeks after Diogo played a key role in Portugal's Nations League final win over Spain.

The Portugal winger joined Liverpool in 2020 after three seasons with Wolves.

After the tragedy, Liverpool also permanently retired his jersey No 20 across the entire club including Liverpool Women and all youth academy.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said, "Reflecting on everything that has happened over the last 12 months ignites a rollercoaster of emotions but it is normal at this time of year to look back to everything that has happened," as per BBC Sports.

"Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him. I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace," he added.

Jota scored 65 goals in 182 matches for Liverpool and 44 goals in 131 appearances for Wolves.

