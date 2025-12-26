Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports

Tom Brady is focusing on his children this Christmas, days after it was reported that his former wife, Gisele Bündchen, remarried last month in a private ceremony.
Turning to his Instagram account, on Thursday, December 25, the Super Bowl champion shared a snap of all three of his children sitting on a boat.
"Merry Xmas and Happy Holidays," Brady penned in the caption featuring Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Vivian and Benjamin, whom he shares with ex-wife Bündchen.
He added, "Sending our love always - The Bradys."
In another click, shared to his Instagram Stories, Brady showed a personalised gift from his children that read, "Merry Christmas to the best dad! We love you!"
He also paired the picture with the text, "Love My Angels".
Moreover, in the Christmas Eve posts, the former NFL player and Jack were seen playing golf on an oceanside course.
Brady's holiday came weeks after Bündchen tied the knot with Joaquim Valente, whom she shares a baby boy with, in a small wedding in Surfside, Fla.
Notably, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalised the divorce in October 2022, and the model and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente began dating in June 2023.