Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut

Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut
Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut

Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal celebrates major milestone on YouTube with his Silver and Gold Play Buttons.

The 18-year-year old football star recently launched his own YouTube channel and within just four days, he gained over 1 million subscribers.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, December 26, Yamal proudly flaunted YouTube awards while working out at the gym.

Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut

Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age.

The young winger, who already has million of followers across social media platforms debuted the YouTube channel under his own name on December 23 and quickly gained about 870,000 subscribers in under a day.

His channel only has one video so far in which he gave a short tour of his home and it has already crossed 7 million views.

The player made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy twice and Golden Boy.

At just 18, Yamal also finished as the runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Before this, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo also surprised fans by launching his YouTube channel, ‘UR Cristiano’ which broke numerous records.

The channel gained more than one million subscribers within just 90 minutes of its launch and now it has 77.6 million subscribers.

Diogo Jota’s sons to join match-day mascots at Anfield in emotional tribute

Diogo Jota’s sons to join match-day mascots at Anfield in emotional tribute
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double
Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner
49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts

49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts
Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports

Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports
Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season

Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season
John Robertson, Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger dies at 72

John Robertson, Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger dies at 72
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming Christmas celebration with family

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming Christmas celebration with family
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans
Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 driver of year despite championship loss

Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 driver of year despite championship loss
Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz
AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles

AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles

Popular News

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s new film ‘Border 2’ honours ‘real heroes’

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s new film ‘Border 2’ honours ‘real heroes’
24 seconds ago
Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings
18 minutes ago
Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel explodes at Donald Trump in brutal alternative Christmas message
2 hours ago