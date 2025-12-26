Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut

Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal celebrates major milestone on YouTube with his Silver and Gold Play Buttons.
The 18-year-year old football star recently launched his own YouTube channel and within just four days, he gained over 1 million subscribers.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, December 26, Yamal proudly flaunted YouTube awards while working out at the gym.
Yamal is officially recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age.
The young winger, who already has million of followers across social media platforms debuted the YouTube channel under his own name on December 23 and quickly gained about 870,000 subscribers in under a day.
His channel only has one video so far in which he gave a short tour of his home and it has already crossed 7 million views.
The player made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy twice and Golden Boy.
At just 18, Yamal also finished as the runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
Before this, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo also surprised fans by launching his YouTube channel, ‘UR Cristiano’ which broke numerous records.
The channel gained more than one million subscribers within just 90 minutes of its launch and now it has 77.6 million subscribers.