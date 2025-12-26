49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts

Brock Purdy did not hold back when it came to celebrating his offensive line this festive season.
For Christmas, the 25-year-old San Francisco 49ers quarterback gifted his offensive linemen with custom Rolex watches.
According to the company's website, the timepiece starts at approximately $10,000.
Matt Hennessy, a centre for the team, shared snaps of the watch on his Instagram Stories, with the back engraved with his jersey number "61" and the phrase "Bang Bang", a popular chant celebrating the 49ers.
"Best gift ever @brock.purdy13," Hennessy captioned the post.
This is not the first time Purdy went all in to show his love for his offensive line, as last year, the Toyota ambassador surprised his teammates with cars, putting the gift total at a staggering $511,325.
Purdy is not the only NFL quarterback thanking his offensive line in extravagant style.
This year, Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes gifted team members, including C.J. Hanson, Trey Smith, Esa Pole, Chukwuebuka Godrick and Hunter Nourzad, Hublot watches, some of which can retail for over $40,000. Mahomes serves as a brand ambassador for Hublot.