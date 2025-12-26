Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts

The San Francisco 49ers' offensive line receives pricey customised gifts on Christmas from their quarterback

  • By Hania Jamil
49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates Christmas gifts
49ers Brock Purdy splurges on lavish teammates' Christmas gifts

Brock Purdy did not hold back when it came to celebrating his offensive line this festive season.

For Christmas, the 25-year-old San Francisco 49ers quarterback gifted his offensive linemen with custom Rolex watches. 

According to the company's website, the timepiece starts at approximately $10,000.

Matt Hennessy, a centre for the team, shared snaps of the watch on his Instagram Stories, with the back engraved with his jersey number "61" and the phrase "Bang Bang", a popular chant celebrating the 49ers.

"Best gift ever @brock.purdy13," Hennessy captioned the post.

This is not the first time Purdy went all in to show his love for his offensive line, as last year, the Toyota ambassador surprised his teammates with cars, putting the gift total at a staggering $511,325.

Purdy is not the only NFL quarterback thanking his offensive line in extravagant style.

This year, Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes gifted team members, including C.J. Hanson, Trey Smith, Esa Pole, Chukwuebuka Godrick and Hunter Nourzad, Hublot watches, some of which can retail for over $40,000. Mahomes serves as a brand ambassador for Hublot.

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner
Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports

Tom Brady shares Christmas snap with kids amid Gisele Bündchen's wedding reports
Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season

Travis Kelce makes heartbreaking admission, takes blame for disastrous season
John Robertson, Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger dies at 72

John Robertson, Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger dies at 72
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming Christmas celebration with family

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartwarming Christmas celebration with family
Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans

Rockstar debunks ongoing rumours, confirms GTA 6 launch plans
Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 driver of year despite championship loss

Max Verstappen crowned Formula 1 driver of year despite championship loss
Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz
AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles

AWS servers restore after widespread outage disrupts Steam and Epic Games titles
Jake Paul's mom praises Anthony Joshua despite son's jaw-breaking knockout

Jake Paul's mom praises Anthony Joshua despite son's jaw-breaking knockout
Angel Reese gives fans 'exclusive' look at her Barbie-themed Mercedes

Angel Reese gives fans 'exclusive' look at her Barbie-themed Mercedes
Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in surprising new ranking

Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in surprising new ranking

Popular News

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad on Christmas after 'devastating' social media move
24 minutes ago
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double
27 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal reveals stark difference between Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner
an hour ago