Angel Reese drops huge relationship clues with WCJ in Christmas post

The Chicago Sky star Angel Reese gave fans a sneak peak into her cozy Christmas celebrations.
The real attention went to her post which contained several subtle clues that added further fuel to the ongoing relationship speculation with NBA star Wendell Carter Jr.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, December 26, Reese shared a carousel of photos from her festive celebration with a caption, "Living the life Christ always saw for me."
In the first photo, the WNBA star was seen wearing a delicate gold chain necklace with a script-style nameplate pendant showing the initials "WCJ," which are usually associated with Carter Jr.
In another image, Reese wore a striking red satin button-down dress with a classic notched collar.
What made the outfit special was the embroidery which shows a large silver-white initials "AR" along with the phrase "Our 2nd Christmas."
Another image hinting at the relationship showed Santa socks hanging by the TV console with the initials "A" and "W" written on them.
Although Reese herself has not officially confirmed anything, her rumoured boyfriend Carter Jr. addressed the speculation during an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back show by calling her "homie," adding that "Y’all gonna find out when y’all need to find out. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure."
On the work front, Reese has made it clear that she intends to continue playing with the Chicago Sky next season.