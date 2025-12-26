Ronaldo, Messi lose top spot as Yamal named best player in world by football great

Sports
For years, the debate over "who is the best in football world" was mostly between Messi and Ronaldo but now young talents like Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have also entered the conversation.

The discussion has now gets a fresh perspective as Marco van Basten announced his current top player.

The former striker who was a two-time UEFA Champions League winner and three-time Ballon d'Or winner declared Yamal as the best soccer player in the world.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo, the Dutch legend clearly stated, “Lamine Yamal, without a doubt, is the best player in the world right now."

Yamal is widely recognized as one of the best footballers in the world at just 18 years of age.

The player made his Barcelona debut at only 16 and quickly achieved historic success, winning major awards like the Kopa Trophy twice and Golden Boy and also finished as the runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Yamal has also set several impressive records in his international career.

He became the youngest player ever to play in UEFA European Championship final at 17, the youngest player to appear in any European Championship match at 16 and the youngest player to score a goal in a European Championship, also at 16.

The football sensation recently celebrated major milestone on YouTube with his Silver and Gold Play Buttons.

