Victoria Beckham celebrates Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win with David Beckham

As David Beckham’s one of the biggest dream finally came true, Victoria Beckham made sure to make him feel extra special.
On Saturday, December 6, the 50-year-old English former football star’s co-owned American soccer team Inter Miami CF won the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup after defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1, making David’s longtime dream come true.
As he proudly lifted the trophy celebrating the outstanding victory, Victoria Beckham and three of their children – Cruz, Romeo, and Harper Seven – joined David to mark the milestone moment.
The former Spice Girls alum also celebrated the victory by paying a touching tribute to her footballer husband on Instagram, expressing, “I couldn’t be prouder of you David.”
“.You had a HUGE dream and through hard work,perseverance and not listening to “no” you made it come true.Tonight you are an MLS cup winner as an owner!!!! You inspire me every day.I love you so much!!!” she continued.
The mother of four concluded the message with a heartfelt congratulations to her husband and the team, writing, “Congratulations @davidbeckham @intermiamicf.”
In the post, Victoria also posted a three-photo gallery, featuring heartwarming glimpses from the momentous occasion.
The photos showed Cruz, Romeo, and Harper posing on the field with Victoria and David Beckham alongside the massive trophy, exuding charm and pride.
However, the couple’s eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, was noticeably absent due to his ongoing rift with the family.