News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'

Prince William might reach out to Prince Harry as calls to 'abolish monarchy' get louder amid Andrew crisis

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: running out of allies
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'

Prince William is ready to reach out to his estranged brother Prince Harry for help, to save monarchy amid growing crisis.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton are believed to be under immense pressure as calls to "tarnish monarchy" are getting louder amid the ongoing Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Just days after King Charles' disgraced brother's arrest and release over suspicion of misconduct in public office, inside sources are claiming that William may finally embrace the idea of reconciling with Harry to restore monarchy.

William has feuding with his brother for making shocking claims against the Royal Family members publicly on various occasion since moving to the US in after 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.

As of now, the future king was said to be not in favour of reconciling with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, things have changed as William has landed in complete "isolation."

However, as Andrew goes through criminal investigation, his father King Charles receives abdication calls and media's microscopic scrutiny of the royal family continues, William is planing to reach out to Harry.

"William’s running out of allies fast, and now with his pride and joy Earthshot being investigated he’s furious," an insider told Woman's magazine.

They continued, "William’s considering all options, including a reconciliation with Harry. It could be the answer for reuniting the family and finally bringing good news to the palace."

"If there’s one thing he and Harry had in common it was their mutual dislike of their uncle. Their mum told them to keep their distance from him and it was good advice," added the source.

They further claimed, "William is loathe to contact his brother, but it could be the answer to his problems. He’s also convinced Harry would love nothing better than to team up with him against Andrew, especially if it means saving the monarchy."



Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate
'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate
Andrew line of succession removal: New Zealand shows support after Australia
Andrew line of succession removal: New Zealand shows support after Australia
Queen Camilla meets sexual assault victim Gisèle Pelicot at Clarence House
Queen Camilla meets sexual assault victim Gisèle Pelicot at Clarence House
Andrew ready to sacrifice line of succession on one shocking condition to King Charles
Andrew ready to sacrifice line of succession on one shocking condition to King Charles
King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs
King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs
King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019
King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'
2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'
Prince William, Kate Middleton add royal flair to 2026 BAFTAs with glam arrival
Prince William, Kate Middleton add royal flair to 2026 BAFTAs with glam arrival
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation

Popular News

Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest

Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
21 minutes ago
Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight

Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight
2 hours ago
Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update: Here’s everything you need to know

Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update: Here’s everything you need to know
an hour ago