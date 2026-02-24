Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'

Prince William is ready to reach out to his estranged brother Prince Harry for help, to save monarchy amid growing crisis.
The Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton are believed to be under immense pressure as calls to "tarnish monarchy" are getting louder amid the ongoing Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein controversy.
Just days after King Charles' disgraced brother's arrest and release over suspicion of misconduct in public office, inside sources are claiming that William may finally embrace the idea of reconciling with Harry to restore monarchy.
William has feuding with his brother for making shocking claims against the Royal Family members publicly on various occasion since moving to the US in after 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.
As of now, the future king was said to be not in favour of reconciling with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, things have changed as William has landed in complete "isolation."
However, as Andrew goes through criminal investigation, his father King Charles receives abdication calls and media's microscopic scrutiny of the royal family continues, William is planing to reach out to Harry.
"William’s running out of allies fast, and now with his pride and joy Earthshot being investigated he’s furious," an insider told Woman's magazine.
They continued, "William’s considering all options, including a reconciliation with Harry. It could be the answer for reuniting the family and finally bringing good news to the palace."
"If there’s one thing he and Harry had in common it was their mutual dislike of their uncle. Their mum told them to keep their distance from him and it was good advice," added the source.
They further claimed, "William is loathe to contact his brother, but it could be the answer to his problems. He’s also convinced Harry would love nothing better than to team up with him against Andrew, especially if it means saving the monarchy."