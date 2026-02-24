'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look

Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy are back, as Netflix dropped the first teaser of the upcoming series titled Pride and Prejudice.
Adapted from Dolly Alderton's "Everything I Know About Love", the six-episode series, set for release this fall, stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy.
The teaser begins with Emma sitting on a rooftop, watching a cinematic sunset, as a series of shots appear on the screen, giving a glimpse of what the upcoming project holds.
"Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it," Alderton said in a statement when the cast was announced.
Helmed by Heartstopper director Euron Lyn, Pride and Prejudice also stars Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetrious as Mr Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley, and Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham.
Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell will portray Mr and Mrs Bennet, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet, Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg.
Watch the Pride and Prejudice teaser here: