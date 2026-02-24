News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look

Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden star as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in the upcoming Netflix series 'Pride and Prejudice'

  • By Hania Jamil
Pride and Prejudice teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look
'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look

Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy are back, as Netflix dropped the first teaser of the upcoming series titled Pride and Prejudice.

Adapted from Dolly Alderton's "Everything I Know About Love", the six-episode series, set for release this fall, stars Emma Corrin as Elizabeth and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy.

The teaser begins with Emma sitting on a rooftop, watching a cinematic sunset, as a series of shots appear on the screen, giving a glimpse of what the upcoming project holds.

"Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it," Alderton said in a statement when the cast was announced. 

Helmed by Heartstopper director Euron Lyn, Pride and Prejudice also stars Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetrious as Mr Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley, and Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham.

Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell will portray Mr and Mrs Bennet, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Hollie Avery as Kitty Bennet, Hopey Parish as Mary Bennet, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourg.

Watch the Pride and Prejudice teaser here:



Robert Carradine's daughter Ever Carradine breaks silence after actor's death
Robert Carradine's daughter Ever Carradine breaks silence after actor's death
Here's how Michael B. Jordan reacted to BAFTA racial slur scandal
Here's how Michael B. Jordan reacted to BAFTA racial slur scandal
Russell Brand denies new rape and sexual assault charges in London court
Russell Brand denies new rape and sexual assault charges in London court
Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists
Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists
Hilary Duff reveals what sparked explosive row with husband Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff reveals what sparked explosive row with husband Matthew Koma
Sydney Sweeney shuts all doors on ex Jonathan Davino in unexpected move
Sydney Sweeney shuts all doors on ex Jonathan Davino in unexpected move
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Christian's legal fee dispute concludes on shocking note
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Christian's legal fee dispute concludes on shocking note
Hilary Duff mourns 'Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine in teary tribute
Hilary Duff mourns 'Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine in teary tribute
Eric Dane’s painful financial struggles come to light after GoFundMe backlash
Eric Dane’s painful financial struggles come to light after GoFundMe backlash
John Davidson speaks out on shocking racist controversy at 2026 BAFTA Awards
John Davidson speaks out on shocking racist controversy at 2026 BAFTA Awards
Pokémon to mark 30th anniversary with game-changing surprise for fans
Pokémon to mark 30th anniversary with game-changing surprise for fans
Jelly Roll drops exciting announcement ahead of major headlining tour
Jelly Roll drops exciting announcement ahead of major headlining tour

Popular News

'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look

'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look
44 minutes ago
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'

Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
6 hours ago
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?

Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
3 hours ago