  By Hafsa Noor
Charles Spencer's ex-wife Countess Karen settles lawsuit with his girlfriend

  • By Hafsa Noor
Charles Spencer’s ex-wife, Countess Karen Spencer, has finally settled a lawsuit with his current girlfriend Dr. Cat Jarman.

On December 8, a spokesperson for the 53-year-old confirmed the settlement news in a statement shared with PEOPLE, saying Karen accepted an offer to end the litigation "without admission of unlawful conduct" following the High Court judgment made public on Monday morning.

The statement read, "Countess Spencer confirms that the legal proceedings brought against her by Cat Jarman have been resolved in an agreed settlement. Countess Spencer considers her position to have been fully vindicated.”

It continued, “There was no admission of liability or wrongdoing, and Earl Spencer has been ordered to pay the legal costs, which are expected to be in excess of £2m [$2.6 million] together with £4,500 [$5,997] in damages to be paid to his girlfriend Cat Jarman. Countess Spencer sincerely hopes this will mark the end of the matter."

On the other hand, Charles’ girlfriend Dr. Cat shared that she’s “relieved” to move on in her life after the settlement.

She told the media outlet, "I brought my privacy claim after my private medical information was shared without my consent. As someone living with Multiple Sclerosis, I have the unquestionable right to decide when and how to share such sensitive details.”

For those unversed, the Norwegian archaeologist filed a lawsuit against her boyfriend’s third wife in October 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that Karen Spencer disclosed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis to Charles Spencer, staff at Althorp, and others without her consent.

