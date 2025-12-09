Entertainment
Euphoria is all set to bring back the intensity and drama in season 3 next year, but one major issue still persists.

Just weeks after tensions among Euphoria's lead actors, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi made the headlines, inside sources have made new bombshell claims.

As reported by Star magazine, despite season 3 of the show coming to back to HBO after five long years, the Dune actress, Sweeney and Jacob are not willing to put the differences aside for the promotions.

"Season 3 of Euphoria kept its leads as silo-ed unto themselves as humanly possible," a source told Star Magazine.

However, Elordi, Sweeney and Zendaya "are going to have to find some kind of peace, even a temporary one."

They continued, "because promoting this series is going to be so much more powerful if they’re able to do the magazine covers and television appearances as a group."

Explaining the reason why Euphoria's season 3 promotions will be affected, the tipster added, "For one thing, these are three of the most heavily scheduled actors in Hollywood."

"There’s not really a time where you could get all three of them together properly to hash things out," the source added.

The insider also advised, "They all just need to grow up and put aside their petty differences, but they’re not there right now and it’s really hard to see how they’re going to get there."

Euphoria season 3 is set to release on HBO in April 2026, with Zendaya reprising her character Rue alongside Jacob Elordi's Nate and Sydney Sweeney's Cassie.

