  By Hafsa Noor
'KPop Demon Hunters' hit track 'Golden' receives Golden Globes nomination

KPop Demon Hunters has entered the award race with Golden Globe for hit track, Golden.

The animated musical film has earned three nominations for the 83rd annual Golden Globes: Best Animated Motion Picture, Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Original Song from a Motion Picture for Golden.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami are the vocalist behind the popular song.

The Golden songwriting team expressed gratitude for the prestigious nomination, as per Netflix.

“Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for this incredible honor. We are so thankful to be part of this team, led by our visionary directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, producer Michelle Wong, and executive music producer Ian Eisendrath,” the message read.

It continued, “This collaboration, which spanned from Seoul to New York, would not have been possible without them, or without the powerful voices of REI AMI and AUDREY NUNA. Thank you to the team at Netflix, Sony Pictures Animation & Sony Music, Republic Records, and THEBLACKLABEL.”

The songwriting team added, “To see how ‘Golden’ has resonated with so many people of all ages around the world has been such a gift, and we are forever thankful to all the fans that have supported KPop Demon Hunters — voices strong — together we’re GOLDEN!”

To note, KPop Demon Hunters earned around $24.3 million domestically.

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on Janurary 11.

