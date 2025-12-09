Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice

Oprah Winfrey marked outing in Sydney, carrying a surprisingly unexpected book

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice
Oprah Winfrey sparks buzz with controversial book choice

Oprah Winfrey turned heads in Sydney when she was spotted carrying a surprisingly unexpected book, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity.

On Monday, the 70-year-old media icon, known for her influential book club, stepped out in a white two-piece and oversized sunglasses, holding John Ibrahim’s memoir Last King of the Cross. firmly in hand.

Known for shaping literary hits, Oprah attracted attention by bringing Ibrahim’s infamous memoir to Australia, with photos showing her deeply engaged in the tale of the country’s notorious crime figure.

She even held the book up to bystanders, showing she’d been reading about Ibrahim’s early years.

You Might Like:

Fans flooded the comments with shock, excitement, and jokes after he shared footage of Oprah with his memoir.

Former Bachelor star Tim Robards quipped, “She didn't know Australia had royals,” while actress Suzan Mutesi added, “She's saying a lot with her face lol.”

The unexpected nod sparked excitement, with dozens of clapping emojis and comments like “Huge win, John!” pouring in.

One fan made a witty remark that Oprah should be invited to Dragonfly for cocktails, while another gushed, “I look forward to seeing this in Oprah's Book Club.”

Notably, her recent appearance came after Oprah’s “diva demands” have surfaced during her Australian tour, reportedly including a full-time glam team, a 24-hour masseuse and driver, and a $46,000-a-night penthouse at Sydney’s Crown Towers—the same suite Taylor Swift and Drake used recently.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ hit track ‘Golden’ receives Golden Globes nomination
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi spark tension before ‘Euphoria’ 3 release
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance takes new turn after Japan trip
Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal

Jimmy Kimmel quips about 'no-talent year' after ABC contract renewal
Golden Globes 2026: Cynthia Erivo makes history with second nomination

Golden Globes 2026: Cynthia Erivo makes history with second nomination
50 Cent compares ‘Stranger Things’ with his docuseries ‘The Reckoning’

50 Cent compares ‘Stranger Things’ with his docuseries ‘The Reckoning’
Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title
Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet serve couple goals at 'Marty Supreme' premiere

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet serve couple goals at 'Marty Supreme' premiere
Blake Lively makes glam appearence after new twist in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

Blake Lively makes glam appearence after new twist in Justin Baldoni's lawsuit
Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop

Latest News

Crown Prince Leka steps out with fiancée for special event after engagement

Crown Prince Leka steps out with fiancée for special event after engagement
Prince Harry security review takes new turn after U.K. ministers recent decision

Prince Harry security review takes new turn after U.K. ministers recent decision
Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10

Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10
FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks for 2026 World Cup spark heated debate

FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks for 2026 World Cup spark heated debate