Oprah Winfrey turned heads in Sydney when she was spotted carrying a surprisingly unexpected book, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity.
On Monday, the 70-year-old media icon, known for her influential book club, stepped out in a white two-piece and oversized sunglasses, holding John Ibrahim’s memoir Last King of the Cross. firmly in hand.
Known for shaping literary hits, Oprah attracted attention by bringing Ibrahim’s infamous memoir to Australia, with photos showing her deeply engaged in the tale of the country’s notorious crime figure.
She even held the book up to bystanders, showing she’d been reading about Ibrahim’s early years.
Fans flooded the comments with shock, excitement, and jokes after he shared footage of Oprah with his memoir.
Former Bachelor star Tim Robards quipped, “She didn't know Australia had royals,” while actress Suzan Mutesi added, “She's saying a lot with her face lol.”
The unexpected nod sparked excitement, with dozens of clapping emojis and comments like “Huge win, John!” pouring in.
One fan made a witty remark that Oprah should be invited to Dragonfly for cocktails, while another gushed, “I look forward to seeing this in Oprah's Book Club.”
Notably, her recent appearance came after Oprah’s “diva demands” have surfaced during her Australian tour, reportedly including a full-time glam team, a 24-hour masseuse and driver, and a $46,000-a-night penthouse at Sydney’s Crown Towers—the same suite Taylor Swift and Drake used recently.